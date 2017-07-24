Enjoy a World Picnic right here in Milton Keynes

The Parks Trust is preparing for its annual World Picnic celebration, taking place this weekend in Campbell Park.

This popular event offers visitors the chance to experience and celebrate the many cultures of the world; with a wide variety of music and dance acts performing throughout the day.

Highlights on the main stage include the Pantasy Steel Band at 1.35pm, MK Bhangra Club at 3.05pm, and Safari Boots at 4.15pm. There will also be a wide variety of food stalls serving delicious treats throughout the day.

New for this year is the addition of a cultural area brought to World Picnic by Acornsfields Community Interactions. This action-packed area offers a wide variety of activities, including cultural cookery demonstrations, art workshops, trips stall, body art and games as well as a language café, African tent, Arabic tent, multilingual handicraft stall, international recipe swap and the chance to dress up in multicultural garments.

Visitors can take part in a drop-in workshop with Festive Road, where they will have the opportunity to create their own Chinese fan. They can then head to the front of the main stage to join in with the Chinese Fusion Dance at 5pm.

Julie Dawes, events & community engagement Manager for The Parks Trust, commented: “We’re all very excited about this year’s World Picnic as it is set to be better than ever before! Of the 200 events we organise in our parks every year, this is without a doubt one of the most popular.

“We’re fortunate in Milton Keynes to be host to a wide variety of cultures from around the world, and World Picnic is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate this and spend some time together as a community.”

Sunday’s event will run between 1pm and 6pm.