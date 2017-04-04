Enjoy bumper Easter fun for less in Milton Keynes with Arriva

Not yet sure how you’re going to entertain the kids during the school holidays, but know you want to get out and about to make the most of the half-term break? Well, it’s time to start making those plans, as Arriva is offering more great value travel for all the family throughout Milton Keynes, making all those places you wanted to explore a lot easier to reach than ever before.

Until May 1st, Milton Keynes Family Day Tickets are slashed to just £6 on weekends, school holidays and bank holidays, offering groups of 5 people (maximum 2 adults) as much hop-on-hop-off fun over the course of one day as they can manage.

Arriva’s Maq Alibhai said: “Weekends and school holidays should be a fun time for the kids as they look forward to that long-anticipated break from school, but all too often, especially given the typical British weather, boredom soon kicks in and the whole thing becomes a bit of a nightmare for the children, their families and carers alike.

“We wanted to make sure that even if the weather isn’t on our side, there is no need to stay cooped-up indoors, getting under each other’s feet, as there are loads of things, right on the doorstep, that you could be doing come rain or shine.

“With such a low price giving bus travel to attractions such as Xscape and Gulliver’s Land, we are opening-up boundless opportunities for children to adventure, explore and maximise their spell away from the classroom, and enjoy some really quality time with their families by using our buses.”

Our promotional offer Family Day tickets can be purchased on-board during weekends, school holidays and bank holidays until 1st May 2017, and tickets are valid on all city routes within Milton Keynes.

For more information services and timetables, download the free Arriva Bus App via the Apple Store or Google Play, or visit www.arrivabus.co.uk/