Enjoy the Milton Keynes funfair responsibly, urge police following Thursday’s altercation

Thames Valley Police has issued advice to anyone planning to attend the funfair at Campbell Park in Milton Keynes in the coming days.

Funfair organiser looks at security increase after arrests at Milton Keynes event

http://www.miltonkeynes.co.uk/news/funfair-organiser-looks-at-security-increase-after-arrests-at-milton-keynes-event-1-8217466





The event will take place nightly until November 5, and officers are advising visitors to make sure that they enjoy the occasion but to ensure that they do so responsibly.

The advice follows an altercation involving a large number of youths which occurred at the funfair last night (October 26) in which a man was assaulted and sustained a hand injury. He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

Sergeant Lucy Boddington, of the Milton Keynes North Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Unfortunately, last night’s event was marred by a large scale altercation, and we do not wish to see a repeat of this over the course of the weekend.

“Therefore we are asking anyone who is planning to attend the funfair at Campbells Park to enjoy the event responsibly.

“We will not tolerate incidents such as the one we saw last night, and we will look to deter and arrest anyone who is involved in any such incident.

“We want to make sure that people who go to the fun fair are able to enjoy this popular community event in the right way.

“Our officers will be in attendance and if anyone has any concerns or questions, please don’t hesitate to ask us.

“If anyone wishes to report any incident during the event, please call 101 or 999 in an emergency.”