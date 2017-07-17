Enterprise award for Sam

A city student is celebrating being crowned the winner of a coveted award at the South Central Young Enterprise Regional Final.

Sam Brinklow-Evans, a student at The Walnuts School, was given the Sir John Moores Award for Outstanding Achievement during a ceremony held at The University of Reading.

This award recognises the student who has most noticeably improved while contributing to the successful establishment and running of a company as part of the Young Enterprise Company Programme.

Sam’s teacher, Eleanor Attridge, said: “Sam has made significant progress over the course of our Young Enterprise business. He has gone from being reluctant to participate in any new activities due to his lack of confidence, to being a mainstay of the business, not only being involved in everything but also supporting others.”

She added: “When we discussed the John Moores Award with the team, several students said that they would have nominated Sam too, which I think probably says more about his contribution than I can!”