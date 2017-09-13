Enterprising patient organises fete single-handedly to help his psychiatric unit in Milton Keynes

An enterprising young patient in an MK psychiatric unit is organising a fundraising fete in a bid to brighten the days of his fellow patients.

Isaac Bonner, 24, has been under the care of Marlborough House medium secure unit for two years and is now on the road to recovery.

As he felt able to do more, he realised there simply was not enough to do at the Eaglestone-based unit.

“We spend hours a day doing nothing, or just watching TV. I want to raise money to provide more activities and things like arts and craft supplies that the NHS can’t afford to provide,” he said.

Isaac set about organising the fete single-handedly, starting with a crowdfunding page to enable him to book entertainment for the day.

He enlisted fellow patients to decorate white tee shirts, pledging one to every person who donated more than £25.

“I set out to raise £750 but so far I only have £440 - and most of that is from my own family!” he said.

So far Isaac has organised entertainment including zorbing, a shooting range, a strongman competition, children’s games, and even a balloon popping competition.

He has hired the Ridgeway Centre in Featherstone Road on Wolverton Mill South, where the fete will take place on Sunday September 2 from 1pm to 6pm. He hopes to raise £1,000.

“There’s a lot of vulnerable patients here not capable of doing what I’m doing and they need the activities to improve and progress,” he said.

If you are unable to attend the fete, you can make a donation to Isaac’s good cause online via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/marlboroughhouse.

A spokesman for NHs Oxford said: “Inpatient forensic mental health services are very structured treatment environments. Alongside the core clinical treatment and care, are significant seven-day-a-week programmes of activity, coordinated by dedicated activity coordinators. Patients can engage to a greater or lesser degree.

“Facilities include a sports hall, recreation room (with IT facilities, patient-run shop and art sessions) outdoor multi-sports area, garden and patient’s kitchen. We encourage and support activities promoting physical health, education and enabling patients to recover their health and lives after hospital with activities such as walking, cooking, creative writing, fitness, community skills, music, sports and leisure.

“We welcome fundraising in aid of Oxford Health Charity. We are talking with the organisers about this event, and that discussion is still ongoing.”