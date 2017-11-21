Escaped prisoner has links to Milton Keynes, police warn

A man who escaped from prison has links to Milton Keynes, and residents should avoid him if they see him locally.
Barry Robert Anderson, aged 41, absconded from HMP Springhill on November 15.
He is described as white, 5ft 11ins, medium build, with shaven light brown hair and he has green eyes.
He has links to Milton Keynes, Sheffield and Gateshead.
The public are advised not to approach him but to call 999 if seen.
Anderson was in prison after conviction for an aggravated burglary offence.
If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43170340614', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.
