Evans Halshaw Bedford leads the pack in London Marathon

The team at local Vauxhall retail, Evans Halshaw Bedford, rallied round to support employee Barney Fowlds who ran the London Marathon raising an impressive £950 for charity.

Barney, a Gold Level Technician with over 20 years’ experience, undertook the challenge of running the marathon to raise money for The Stroke Association, a charity close to his heart.

No Caption ABCDE PNL-170305-153336001

Barney said: “In 2010, my dad suffered from a stroke leaving him visually and verbally impaired. After successfully gaining a place in the 2017 London Marathon, I felt it would be a missed opportunity not to try and help a cause that has touched our family personally.

“I feel very humbled to have raised so much money for The Stroke Association and to aid in promoting awareness and support for sufferers but I would not have been able to complete this marathon without the support of my colleagues at the dealership. So, I would like to extend a huge thanks to them and all the customers who got behind me.”

Dealer Principal, Stuart McClean added: “The whole team at Evans Halshaw is truly proud of Barney and all the hard work and training he has put into running the marathon. Barney is a true asset and his efforts to raise money for The Stroke Association are inspirational.

“We love to support causes where we can and we’re delighted that we were able to contribute to Barney’s incredible challenge and be a part of the journey he undertook.”