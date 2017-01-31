Event in Milton Keynes this weekend will be rewarding, but rubbish!

Residents of Loughton and Great Holm will be out on the estates this weekend, partaking in the regular litter pick.

“Every month we organise a litter pick in Loughton and Great Holm, and every month we collect between 30 and 50 sacks of litter and all sorts of other rubbish!” said a spokesman for Loughton & Great Holm Neighbourhood Action Group.

Organisers are always asking for additional hands to take a pride in the area, and make light work of the collections.

Anyone interested should meet at the Obelisk in Great Holm or at the Loughton Sports & Social Club at 10am.

Participants will be issued with gloves and sacks.