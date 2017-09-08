Ex MK Dons striker to star in Celebrity JustDance 2017

Former MK Dons player Izale McLeod will don his sequins to take part in the glitzy charity event, Celebrity JustDance 2017.

Izale will team up with a professional dancer to perform a ballroom and Latin dance, plus a fun freestyle dance, at this glamourous black tie event at the Arena MK, in aid of MK Dons Sport & Education Trust (SET).

Izale said: “This is going to take me way out of my comfort zone - scoring goals will seem easy compared to doing a samba in front of an arena full of dance fans.”

Celebrity JustDance is the brainchild of Accursio Romeo, founder of Romeo Dance Academy and ballroom and Latin dance champion.

Accursio said: “Now in its fifth year, Celebrity JustDance 2017 is going to be bigger and better than ever for MK50.

“We have teamed up with MK Dons SET to celebrate their 10th birthday and Celebrity JustDance will be the climax of a week full of spectacular events and celebrations.”

Izale will be joined by a host of other Milton Keynes celebrities from the world of entertainment including one of the UK’s leading vocalists, Jazz Singer, and actor, Jacqui Dankworth.

Joining Izale and Jacqui will be founder of PJ Care and Women Leaders MK, Jan Flawn, Nicholas Mann, managing director of Interdirect, Ryan Lightfoot, client manager of Mirus IT, plus a host of local business celebrities from Milton Keynes.

All profits from the glitzy event will go to MK Dons SET.Accursio added: “We are delighted to have MK Dons SET as our charity this year, over the last four years we have raised over £130,000 for charity.

“Last year we raised £28,004.58 for Willen Hospice. This year we are hoping to top that but cannot make this happen without event sponsorship and a big audience.

“We already two fantastic headline sponsors PJ Care and Workflow and would love to get more MK companies involved.

“All the celebrities’ footwear are supplied by International Dance Shoes, based in Milton Keynes and the dresses are from professional dancewear designer Loren James Bespoke Designs – this will mean the contestants will be kitted out to ‘Strictly’ standard.”

Celebrity JustDance will be held at the MK Arena on Saturday, November 18.

Formerly known as Strictly MK the glitzy event is unlike any other charity dance event.

All contestants are paired with a professional dancer, dresses are supplied by dancewear designers and contestants perform to a live band – so why spend your night watching it on TV when you can experience it live in Milton Keynes?

Guests can enjoy a night of glitz, glamour and live music as well as being the fifth judge by taking part in our text vote – are you ready to channel your inner Bruno, Craig or Darcy?

To purchase tickets and for further information, visit the JustDance4 Facebook page or website www.celebrityjustdance.me.uk

If you are a local business and would like to become a sponsor there are a variety of rewarding sponsorship packages available; for more details please contact info@celebrityjustdance.me.uk

Junior Celebrity JustDance willbe held on November 19.