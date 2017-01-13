Exclusive concrete cows arrive in Milton Keynes

New and exclusive concrete cows have arrived in MK ahead of the MK50 celebrations.

The new arrivals will bring the biggest arts and charity project ever.

To celebrate Milton Keynes’ birthday, businesses can sponsor a cow and raise thousands of pounds for charity.

The cows will be ‘paraded’ across MK at all the MK50 events over the next 12 months.

The Citizen is among 49 other local businesses who have sponsored a concrete cow to support the MK Community Foundation and Willen Hospice.

Project coordinator from Herd About MK Simeon Jackson, said: “Now the cows have landed, the project is really starting to take shape.

“We’re really excited at bringing together the wealth of successful businesses and the exciting creative talent MK has to offer.”

There’s still time to be involved, for more information, visit: www.cowsonparade.co.uk