Exclusive concrete cows attend first official ‘outing’ in Milton Keynes

The exclusive concrete cows were on the moo-ve to the MK Dons stadium last weekend.

Approximately 27 of the cows were selected by the Dons to be on display for their last home fixture.

The cows at staying at stadium:mk for the MK Marathon this weekend.

Fifty new and exclusive concrete cows were unveiled from Herd About MK last month.

As part of MK50, businesses sponsored a cow which was decorated with their branding.

As a sponsor ‘Cows on Parade’ by Herd About MK delivered a sculpted life-sized concrete cow ready for the business to decorate.

The cow will then be picked up and ‘paraded’ four times throughout the year at different locations in Milton Keynes.

The Citizen is among 49 other local businesses who have sponsored a concrete cow to support the MK Community Foundation and Willen Hospice.