Explosive substance used in theft from Milton Keynes petrol station

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a theft in Milton Keynes.

Between 1am and 2am on Saturday two men approached the cash machine at Three Counties petrol station in Warrington, close to the roundabout on the A509.

The men are believed to have inserted an explosive substance to the machine, causing it to explode. They stole a quantity of cash from the machine.

They left the scene in a white Audi estate car. Both men were wearing dark clothing with their faces covered.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed two men acting suspiciously on or around the Three Counties petrol station to contact me on our 24-hour non-emergency number 101,” said investigating officer Detective Constable Susan Russell.

“I would also like to appeal to anyone who may have seen a vehicle matching this description in or around the area at this time or the following day to contact me.

Anyone with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.