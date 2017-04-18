Extra train service announced for sporting fans in Milton Keynes

London Midland is boosting its train services to help marathon goers and football fans this weekend (April 22 & 23).

This Sunday the train operator is putting on an extra early morning train from Milton Keynes Central to Euston for Marathon goers. And football benefit from extra stops at Wembley Central on both Saturday and Sunday, for the FA Cup semi-finals.

London Midland’s head of West Coast services, Steve Helfet, said “We want to make it as simple as possible for people to travel and enjoy this sporting weekend. Having used the first service on London Marathon day in the past as a customer, I know that having a bit more time to get to the start will help runners relax on their big day.

“That’s why we’ve planned an earlier service than normal into London this Sunday. I hope it makes the day simpler and easier for them. Good luck with the 26 miles!”

The extra train leaves half an hour earlier than the normal Sunday service and will call at the following stations:

Milton Keynes Central 06:12

Bletchley 06:17

Leighton Buzzard 06:23

Berkhamsted 06:39

Hemel Hempstead 06:44

Apsley 06:47

Kings Langley 06:50

Watford Junction 06:55

Harrow & Wealdstone 07:01

Euston 07:19