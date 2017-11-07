Eyeing up Milton Keynes fair from the air

Fun fair lovers got their kicks over the past couple of weeks, with the return of the Emmett fair to Campbell Park in the lead up to Sunday’s MK firework extravaganza.
Davide Stride took this fantastic drone image of the layout.
