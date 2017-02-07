Eyes on the zumba star at store relaunch

Star of Specsavers’ comical fitness advert, Hayley-Jo Whitney, entertained shoppers in the city centre with a high-energy dance workout as the store celebrated its relaunch.

Specsavers Opticians and Audiologists in Silbury Arcade has recently undergone a £500,000 revamp and the new-look store held a special event on Saturday, January 28. Hayley-Jo is pictured with, from left, Specsavers directors Rajesh Shah, Callum Biggs and Steve Moore.

The television and theatre actress, who is also a trained Zumba instructor, led enthusiastic staff, customers and passers-by through a series of upbeat fitness exercises and dance moves. There was also a face painter on hand to keep the children entertained and staff held a cake sale, raising more than £300 for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

Store director Steve Moore, said: “The event was a great success and everyone had good fun taking part in the Zumba. We’re pleased to have raised vital funds for Hearing Dogs and are grateful to all the generous customers that bought cakes and donated. We hope they were impressed with what we’ve done with the place since their last visit.”

The event celebrated a complete refurbishment of two audiology rooms and the addition of three optical testing rooms. The upgraded store is using state-of-the-art facilities, combining the latest eyecare and retail technology.

Steve added: “We hope that the additional testing space will make the lives of our local customers a little easier as we are now able to offer more appointments. In fact, we are now carrying out 550 sight tests per week.” He also reassures customers that they can expect the same high-quality of service as before.

The store is locally owned by Steve Moore, Rajesh Shah and Callum Biggs as part of a joint venture partnership with Specsavers. The new expansion comes 16 years after Specsavers first opened in the city centre and the store now has a team of 64 staff.

The Milton Keynes store will continue to be open seven days a week to meet customers’ optical and hearing needs, including eye examinations and hearing tests, contact lens fitting, and a range of affordable and designer glasses.

