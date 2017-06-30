F1 legend Mark Webber lends a hand at Bunnings warehouse opening in Milton Keynes

The fourth, and largest, Bunnings Warehouse in the UK and Ireland opened its doors to customers yesterday in Milton Keynes.

The new store, on the site of the former Homebase on Snowdon Drive, continues the momentum of establishing the Bunnings Warehouse format in the UK’s £38billion-a-year home improvement and garden market.

The store employs 140 people – including more than 88 in newly-created full and part-time roles.

Bunnings team members have already been busy in Milton Keynes, lending a helping hand with gardening and decorating projects for MK Snap, Loughton Manor First School, and Milton Keynes Hospital.

This support continues a long tradition by Bunnings in Australia and New Zealand of playing an active part in the local community.

To celebrate the opening, Australian legend and racing driver Mark Webber hosted a welcome breakfast for team members.

Nine-time Grand Prix winner and F1 legend Mark Webber said: “Bunnings Warehouse is a huge name in my native Australia, so it’s an honour to be opening their biggest UK store to date. I’m sure the store will be a great success.”

The store’s complex manager, Kevin Dale, added: “It is great to finally open our doors to customers. Our team members have worked really hard to get the store ready for opening. Collectively we’ve already completed more than 1,500 training hours to make sure we have the expertise to help with home or garden projects.”

The company, part of Australia’s Wesfarmers Group, plans to invest up to £500million rolling out Bunnings Warehouse stores across the UK and Ireland over the next three to five years.