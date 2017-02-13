Fabric brand supports Milton Keynes College students with new denim project

A ‘leading’ fabric brand as launched a special ‘Decades of Denim’ project with Milton Keynes College’s fashion students.

INVISTA’s CORDURA shares its 50th year with MK and to mark this birthday year CORDURA are providing students with specially engineered, technologically advanced denim for the students to use in their garment designs.

Hilary Hutchinson, fashion and clothing lecturer at Milton Keynes College explained: “We are very lucky to be working with CORDURA brand – known worldwide for their high performance, long lasting durable fabrics.

“For this project our students will generate design concepts inspired by the fashions from the last five decades.

“They will then choose one of their concepts to actually produce using the latest cutting-edge CORDURA performance denims – part of the heritage meets innovation platform for the brand celebrations.”

The project runs until the end of February, and as part of it the students will each be producing an “our inspiration” video which will be shared with CORDURA brand team.

Students have already begun the project and work-in-progress photos and videos are available demonstrating their activities so far.

Cindy McNaull, global brand and marketing director of CORDURA fabric added: “It seems fitting that we celebrate our 50th year with Milton Keynes.

“Denim was chosen for this project because it’s a traditional fabric with a great heritage, and with current technological advances it’s just as relevant for today’s lifestyles as it has been for the past five decades.

“The creative minds of young designers are essential not only to the future of our brand, but to our role in the industry as we develop the durable fabrics of tomorrow.

“We use the latest technology to engineer high tech denims that retain the authentic look and feel of cotton denim, but with added features like enhanced toughness, abrasion resistance, stretch, moisture and heat management properties.”

