Fairfields site in Milton Keynes to become new housing estate

CALA Homes Midlands is set to bring 111 new premium homes to Milton Keynes, after completing the purchase of land on the Fairfields development site on the Western edge of MK.

The purchase of the site forms a ‘key part’ of the house builder’s current land acquisition programme.

CALA Homes is actively looking to invest in new sites in 2017, as part of the region’s growth plans.

It is hoping to bring its upmarket family homes in prime locations, with developments ranging from around 40 to 200 homes.

The development in Milton Keynes will feature a mix of one and two bedroom apartments as well as two to four bedroom houses.

The Fairfields site forms part of a large urban extension to Milton Keynes known as the Western Expansion Area (WEA).

The 228 hectares of land within the WEA will be transformed into a thriving new community, featuring residential development, a range of employment uses, primary and secondary schools, sports and leisure facilities and more.

Dan Forrester, Area Land Director for CALA Homes Midlands, said: “We are delighted to have concluded the purchase of the site and are currently working on a Reserved Matters planning application for 111 homes that we will be submitting to Milton Keynes Council.

“The urban extension planned for Milton Keynes will provide widespread community benefits and a long-term solution to the district’s housing shortage, and we’re pleased to be contributing to that.

“CALA Homes has a reputation for building high quality homes in prime locations, which will be reflected in our application.”

