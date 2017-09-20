Fairground fun as organs wind back the years with festival of music at museum

Milton Keynes Museum will be transporting visitors to the days of fairground fun with the return of its popular Organ Festival this October.

Organs were the soundtrack of the fairground and the music making machines are still a thrill for those who remember the charming machines from their youth.

Visitors will be able to hear the historic organs playing just as they used to while youngsters would have soaked up all the fun of the fair with its toffee apples, hoopla and thrilling rides.

The festival, on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8, is a fine opportunity to show visiting youngsters the magic to be found – and heard – with the mechanical players.

Some of the organs - and around 40 are expected at the weekend event - have been purpose built to continue the tradition, and their creators will be on hand to explain their handiwork.

The musical theme continues over in the museum farmhouse which will have its own display of chiming musical boxes.

Miniature steam traction engines will be adding more magic during the weekend.