Family activities around MK: your guide to the week ahead

From patriotic knights to fairytale heroines, there's there's plenty to keep all the family entertained...

ST GEORGE’S FESTIVAL

Wrest Park, Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 6pm.

Immerse yourself in the story of England at the biggest St George’s Day celebration in the country. Gasp at the medieval joust, see the Roman soldiers march, watch the falconry and chortle at the cheeky jester. Have a tea party, learn ciphers and codes, watch the Civil War soldiers and the Clash of Knights. And as the highlight see gallant St George and his mighty steed take on the dragon in England’s ultimate showdown.

There’s plenty for kids to do, including circus skills, knight school and arts and crafts.

english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/wrest-park/events

NORTHERN BALLET: GOLDILOCKS & THE THREE BEARS

Milton Keynes Theatre, Friday

Goldilocks is a mischievous little girl whose curiosity leads her to a house with a family of friendly bears. Northern Ballet’s productions for children usually sell out and this one looks like no exception.

For returns see www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

THE EXBURY EGG

Until Sunday, noon to 6pm

Stephen Turner’s Exbury Egg is at the Grand Union Canal in Stanton Low Park, hosting an art exhibition entitled Everything Comes From The Egg, reflecting the egg’s previous journeys from Exbury. A free 12-page activity booklet based on the ideas in Stephen’s work is available for young visitors.

http://exburyeggtour.com/miltonkeynes.html

MODEL KRAFT

Stantonbury Campus, Sunday 10am to 4pm

Milton Keynes Scale Model Club presents its modelling showcase. Dozens of modelling clubs are exhibiting models, from Star Wars and science fiction models, through to military aircraft and vehicles, racing cars and bikes, and fantasy figures. Entry is £5 for adults, £3 for senior citizens and free for children.

FREE DANCE WORKSHOP

The Core at Corby Cube, April 27, 6pm to 8pm

Young dancers aged 14 to 19 can sign up for a free workshop with professional dancers from Richard Alston Dance Company and Two Thirds Sky. This is a rare opportunity to work with two internationally acclaimed dance companies. Apply by April 23.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk/get-involved/alston-inspired