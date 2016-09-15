Family pay tribute to ‘kind hearted’ teen who was shot in Milton Keynes

The family of Suhaib Mohammed, 19, who was killed in Milton Keynes on Tuesday (September 13) have paid tribute to the teenager.

An investigation into the death is ongoing, and a 33-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been charged with murder.

The tribute, said: “Suhaib will be missed. He was a kind hearted young person who was sensitive to the needs of others around him.

“If he ever wronged anyone he never failed to apologise. He touched the lives of everyone around him.

“He will always remain in our memories.

“We ask you to keep our family in your thoughts, and we also want to thank everyone for their support during this time.”