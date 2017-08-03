Family pays tribute to ‘perfect’ mum and twins from Milton Keynes killed in Devon car crash

Have your say

Tributes have been paid to the “perfect” mum killed in a horror car crash along with her 12-year-old twins.

Jane Baker-Lockett, 43, died when her car was involved in a head on collision with a Marks and Spencer lorry on Monday during a family holiday in Devon.

The crash happened early in the morning, at 8.25am. The road, the A361 towards Barnstaple, has been described as “not a safe one” by a North Devon MP.

The family were named by Devon and Cornwall Police yesterday as the tragic victims.

Jane’s husband Paul Lockett, the children’s stepdad, was travelling in a separate car with Jane’s 14-year-old son.

Tragically he saw the crash happen but was powerless to prevent it.

Amy and James sadly both passed away after the collision

Jane and her daughter Amy Gaskin were killed almost instantly, while Amy’s twin brother James died shortly after arrival at hospital.

Paul’s mother, Maria Lockett, 72, lives close to the family’s home in Milton Keynes.

She said: “My son is inconsolable. They really were a wonderful family, it’s a tragedy.”

Neighbours have described Jane and Paul, who married only last year, as a lovely couple who doted on the children.

“Jane was such a perfect mum. We are all reeling from this tragedy,” said one.

Jane worked at building standards organisation NHBC in Knowlhill. A company spokesman said: “We were shocked and saddened by the tragic death of our colleague and her twins.

“Jane was with NHBC for four years and was a very committed and valued member of the team, who was always willing to help others. She will be truly missed by everyone.”

Now former city firefighter Tony Welford has set up a JustGiving page to help the stricken family.

He said: “I feel MK as a community needs to pull together to support the family. I cannot comprehend what her 14-year-old boy must be going through right now.”

The crowdfunding page aims to raise £5,000 to help the family. Donations can be made via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tony-welford-1