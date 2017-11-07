Famous Treehouse accommodation is coming to Woburn Forest Center Parcs resort

Following the huge popularity of Treehouse accommodation at Sherwood Forest, Elveden Forest and Longleat Forest, Center Parcs has announced that three brand new Treehouses are being built at nearby Woburn Forest.

The Treehouse accommodation will be ready for families this time next year and one will be specially adapted for wheelchair access.

Set amongst 400 acres of Bedfordshire woodland, the Treehouses will be designed to ‘embrace the forest’ and feature a spiral staircase winding round a faux tree trunk and floor to ceiling retractable doors.

They also have a large outdoor terrace, smoked oak timber walls and oak planked floor all help to incorporate the surroundings and create a true forest experience for families.

Suitable for up to eight guests each Treehouse has three large stylish bedrooms situated on the lower level; one double room with en-suite bathroom and two twin rooms with en-suite shower-rooms. On the upper level of the Treehouse, the master suite will offer a secluded escape for relaxation and all four bedrooms will have their own private balconies, accessible through full height, sliding glass doors.

Each Treehouse will be decked out with the latest technology including a plasma TV mounted above the fireplace in the central living area and iPod docks throughout. The open kitchen will be fully equipped with an integrated microwave, dishwasher, fridge freezer, oven and wine cooler.

That’s not all, though, Treehouse guests will have a large hot tub and sauna on the outside terrace to enjoy, and the surrounding trees provide natural cover. A dedicated entertainment room called a ‘Games Den’ is to be situated in a separate section of the structure, which can be reached by a bridge from the main terrace.

Those paying out the £2,599 price for a stay in a Treehouse will even get their own host, on call if you need anything during your stay.

For more information visit the Center Parcs website.