Fancy clowning around in Milton Keynes this half term?

Cheeky Bippo is back again this half term as the circus rolls back into town at Frosts Garden Centre in Woburn Sands – but he needs someone to be his sidekick!

Frosts is inviting little ones to enter a sensational competition to star in this half term’s circus for a one off special performance.

The winner will receive five tickets to see the show of their choice, will get to take part in selected acts within the show AND go backstage with their family to meet all of the talented performers.

All they have to do is tell Frosts why they would like to be a buddy for Bippo in no more than 20 words.

Entries can be emailed to: info@perception-pr.co.uk putting ‘Bippo’s Buddy’ in the subject box.

The closing date for entries is to Thursday, February 9 at 5pm, so wannabe clowns must hurry!

This year, everyone’s favourite clown has more tricks and stunts up his sleeve as he is joined by brand new acts for 2017!

Tickets have just been released for the award-winning human circus that starts on Monday (Feb 13) until Sunday February, 19.

Hailed as the ‘most entertaining circus in the UK’, John Lawson’s Circus brings all the razzle and dazzle of the big top to Milton Keynes and features mind-blowing performances and acts from around the world! Spectators can expect the amazing Mr Slinky, illusions from Mariska Garcia and Company, Danny Hasler and Kayley unicycling and juggling, hula hoops from The Garcias, from Italy Craig and Walter on the aerial Cloudswing and double Trapeze, and Boris our dancing Polar Bear.

The show lasts an hour and is a truly thrilling experience for the whole family. Show times are 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2.30pm & 4.30pm daily

To book tickets call 0800 954 9484