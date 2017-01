Milton Keynes YMCA are inviting runners to pull on their sneakers and take part in the 2017 Virgin London Marathon.

Participants will be raising funds to ‘help eradicate homelessness’ in Milton Keynes, and all monies raised will be shared equally between the MK branch and YMCA England.

The closing date for applications is January 31, 2017.

To register your interest call fundraising manager Christine Fox on 01908 295600 or email Christine@mkymca.com