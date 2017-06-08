Farmers invited to attend rural summer event in Milton Keynes

A free ‘rural summer update’ is being held in Milton Keynes this July to offer advice for all farmers and landowners, helping ensure that their businesses continue to thrive throughout upcoming changes within the industry.

The event at the Holiday Inn Milton Keynes East in Newport Pagnell is being prepared by a team of professionals in the field of agriculture, forestry and property to clarify and prepare local businesses that may be affected by the impending Brexit regulations.

The Agricultural Mortgage Corporation Plc (AMC), Lockhart Garratt Ltd, environmental planning and forestry consultants and Robinson & Hall LLP, land and property professionals will all be joining together on July 6 to make sure local businesses are prepared for and can make the most of the changes and opportunities likely to arise.

The meeting will consist of talks from Mike Lord, Regional Agricultural Manager at AMC, Justin Mumford, Managing Director and Chartered Forester at Lockhart Garratt Ltd and Andrew Jenkinson, Partner & Rural Chartered Surveyor at Robinson & Hall LLP.

These talks will cover topics including finance, making the most effective use of money in a business, current timber opportunities and managing woodlands in the light of climate change. Finally there will be a range of topical subjects such as payment schemes and tenancy changes.

“The unknown is always scary,” explains Justin Mumford of Lockhart Garratt Ltd.

“We’ll cover how farming and land may be affected after Brexit. Our aim with this free talk is to make sure everyone knows the best way to preserve their own unique business the best they can. With a range of specialist knowledge on hand, we hope to assist in all areas that may be affected.”

The free event will take place from 6pm until 9.30pm.

To register your free place email vicki.sherbourne@lgluk.com