Farmers promote ‘Red Tractor Week’ in Milton Keynes

Farmers and growers will champion high quality British food and drink at a series of events at supermarkets in the East of England.

In support of Red Tractor Week, national farmers union (NFU) members will be at stores, with tractors, to talk to shoppers about the work they do getting great tasting regional produce from field to fork.

They will also encourage people to look for the Red Tractor logo on-pack in stores.

Yesterday (September 12) farmers were at Asda’s Milton Keynes Supercentre in Bletcham Way to promote locally sourced produce.

NFU deputy president Minette Batters, said: “Red Tractor Week offers a great opportunity for farmers and growers to talk to the public and promote great British food and farming.

“We have a great story to tell. The food and farming sector provides jobs to some 3.9 million people and combined contributes to the economy a massive £108 billion.

“The Red Tractor Assurance scheme means that shoppers can trace their food from farm to fork.

“The Red Tractor logo is a world leading standard for quality, food safety, traceability, animal welfare and a cared for environment. I am delighted that the NFU is working together with Assured Food Standards to promote the Red Tractor.”

Backed by farmer and television presenter Adam Henson, Red Tractor Week (12-18 September) marks the launch of the biggest on-pack promotion to date with promotional stickers on an extensive range of food products.

Details about the NFU’s Back British Farming campaign can be found at: www.nfuonline.com/back-british-farming