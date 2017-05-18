Fears Milton Keynes’ schools could lose out on £14.75m windfall

Schools all over Milton Keynes will lose out on a mammoth £14.75 million windfall if a government U turn goes ahead.

The recently-proposed national funding formula was based on pupil need rather than geographical locations.

And historically underfunded Milton Keynes, with its high proportion of low-income families, would have been one of the top areas in the country to benefit.

But now the new funding formula has been plunged into jeopardy, with reports that some would-be Tory MPs are going to vote against it.

This would have disastrous results for MK, say Labour parliamentary candidates Hannah O’Neill and Charlynne Pullen.

For some schools, where a high percentage of children have free school meals,it could mean a loss of almost £400 funding per pupil.

Forlarge secondary schools, it could work out the equivalent of losing up to 18 teachers.

Labour this week published a list of local schools that would be the worst affected should the new formula be scrapped.

Among these are Oakgrove, Ousedale, Sir Herbert Leon, Water Hall Primary, Greenleys Junior, Sherington Church of England School; and Moorland Primary

Councillor O’Neill said she was “deeply concerned” about the potential loss of teachers in the growing city.

> Small rural schools would be the biggest losers if the Conservatives new funding formula is not voted through. Sherington C of E School could lose £2,114 per pupil.

> The loss would equate to 18 fewer teachers at Oakgrove School, 13 each at Radcliffe and Walton High, and 10 each at Denbigh, Shenley Church End and Hazeley Academy.

> Sir Herbert Leon school on the Lakes Estate has a high number of pupils from low income families. Scrapping of the funding formula would result in a £913 loss per pupil.> >