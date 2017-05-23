Feeling hungry? New Asian cuisine restaurant opens in Milton Keynes this week

An exciting unique concept in artisan Asian cuisine is coming to the Food Centre in Central Milton Keynes with the opening of Urban Dhaba on Friday.

Urban Dhaba is a new independent Indian restaurant which promises to bring the ‘rustic flavours of the Indian highway’ to Milton Keynes.

The new restaurant was the vision of seasoned entrepreneur Manish Verma, a successful MBA Chartered accountant and Parish Councillor who was inspired by the roadside dhabas of India which sell wholesome fresh food often farmed on the fields behind the eatery.

Urban Dhaba will be open at lunchtime with a Majestic Thali lunch offering consisting of a platter of multiple small dishes providing a range of tastes such as meat, vegetable and potato dishes with Nan, rice and sides. The restaurant will also provide an express lunch service for local businesses or takeaway wrap meals.

The interior has been designed to a high standard with a rustic feel allowing diners to relax on comfortable benches with informal cushions or experience the giant bed-sized seats which are similar to the beds often found outside dhabas in India.

The venue also features a raised octagonal stage area which will be used for special evening events including a Bollywood night and a range of cultural festivals.

Urban Dhaba will be opened by the new Mayor of Milton Keynes Cllr David Hopkins at a spectacular evening featuring fire performers and a Bollywood dance troupe.

For more details visit www.urbandhaba.co.uk