Female artists celebrate theme of migration in unique art installation set for Milton Keynes

Two powerful verses in the Koran have been examined by two female artists to produce Beehive Visual Art; Geometry in Embroidery.

The visual art installation will be on display at Milton Keynes Art in the Park, in Campbell Park this weekend.

Dutch born artist Maryam Smit worked with textiles artist Shaheen Kasmani to explore the theme of migration.

The artists collaborated with a mixed group of muslim and diverse women from Milton Keynes to explore the theme of migration by creating 50 patches of embroidery.

Through stitching and embroidery the women were able to celebrate their individual journeys through fabric and needlework.

Various styles of needlework were applied creating conversation and a sharing of values, creating a ‘Beehive’ for future generations and to inspire others.

Beehive Visual Art; Geometry in Embroidery will be show at the Milton Keynes Art in the Park, which will also mark the end of Ramadan-the month in which the Holy Koran was revealed.