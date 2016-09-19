Festival at Willen Lake brings community together for Eid

The Muslim community in Milton Keynes celebrated Eid with the whole city community at the weekend.

City resident Kashif Raza took the initiative to organise the second Eid Festival after the successful event held last year, to allow Muslims to celebrate with people from other ethnic origins.

Eid Festival

The event was held at Willen Lake on Saturday, September 17, and raised funds for the Muslim Aid charity. Eid, the festival of breaking of the fast is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

Deputy mayor David Hopkins and his wife, deputy mayoress Susan Hopkins, MP for Milton Keynes South Iain Stewart, Cllr Derek Eastman and former mayor Subhan Shafique, praised and congratulated Mr Raza for setting up the charitable group, Events and Arts Society.

This will promote art related activities and providing a platform for local artists to allow them to showcase their work.

Mr Raza thanked all visitors and exhibitors for their participation, and the many raffle sponsors.

Eid Festival

Complimentary stalls were donated to following organisations to help them meet the public during the event:

The Hate Crime Network

Diabetes UK

Palestine Solidarity Committee

Eid Festival - Deputy Mayor David Hopkins with organiser Kashif Raza

The Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust

Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner

Buckinghamshire & Milton Keynes Fire & Rescue Service

Eid Festival