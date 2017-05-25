Festival back with special MK50 theme

Festival in the City will return this year with live performances, demonstrations and an interactive zone.

The festival, hosted by Milton Keynes College, will take place between June 15 and June 18 at the centre:mk.

There’s something to inspire the whole family at this special MK50 edition of the college’s summer showcase

Families from across the region are invited to attend this free event, where they will enjoy art exhibitions, fashion shows, live music, activities and competitions.

Visitors can pamper themselves in the Graduate Hair & Beauty Zone and engage with live cooking demonstrations from chefs.

The relaxed festival feel at this year’s showcase promises to immerse visitors in the summer spirit and brings a real sense of community.

Janine Coney, events manager said: “In line with MK50, this year’s summer showcase is all about celebrating everything great about Milton Keynes College and our students.

“We’ve got some fantastic performances, music, exhibitions and interactive workshops to share with families over the four days at this year’s event, including the live finals of the Bucks, Beds and Herts Barber of the Year Competition on June 18.

“We’ve also been working with local schools to encourage pupils to get involved in the festival, by showing us their creative side and entering our competition to design a festival t-shirt.

“The winning designs from each of the three age categories will get their designed t-shirt to keep, will be featured on the main stage and catwalk at the festival and may be worn by staff at the event too.”

Kevin Duffy, Centre Director at centre:mk added: “We are delighted once again to be supporting this project from Milton Keynes College, one of the UK’s fastest growing colleges.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the skills and abilities these students have learned in MK’s 50th year and as a dominant regional centre attracting over 20 million shoppers annually, centre:mk is the perfect backdrop for this exciting festival.”

For more information visit www.festivalinthecity.co.uk