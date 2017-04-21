Festival organisers ‘on a mission’ to get to know Milton Keynes

Organisers of the Bucks Festival are on a mission to nurture localism, sustainability and well-being, starting in Stony Stratford on Saturday, June 3, 2017.

In the 50th anniversary of the founding of Milton Keynes, Datis Gol, one of the team behind Bucks Festival, said the city needs to become more tuned in to local businesses so it can reduce harm to the environment.

“Fifty years ago, the planners of Milton Keynes did not realise the issues of ecological sustainability, health and well-being and that we do now. We definitely need a better relationship between people and the planet because it is the only one we have,” said Datis, who is known in the city as Founder of the eco-focused Bucks Star brewery.

“As people and as businesses we have to take steps to reduce our impact on the planet and to lead healthier lives.”

The Bucks Festival (chapter one) event from 10am to 4pm at York House, in London Road, isn’t about criticising people who aren’t already living sustainable lifestyles. “It’s about recognising that we are all on a journey and helping people to take steps along their own path,” said Datis.

Already, more than half of the stall spaces have been sold to businesses wanting to put their message across. As Bucks Festival will be on the first day of Stony Live!, there will also be showcase performances from local musicians, eco workshops and the screening of eco-films.

“We are also delighted to have received support from Community Action MK and Awards for All,” said Datis.

Public attendance at the event is free of charge, with businesses paying a fee for stall spaces to promote what they do.

More Bucks Festival events are being planned, including Bucks Festival (Chapter 2) at Westbury Arts Centre, in Milton Keynes, in September 2017.

For more information on Bucks Festival visit http://smallbusinessevents.co.uk/event-page/