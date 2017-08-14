Festival themed yoga supports Milton Keynes charity

A festival themed outdoor yoga class, hosted by Whitespace Yoga & Wellbeing Studio, attracted over 250 members of the community on Sunday- raising more than £1,800 for Willen Hospice.

In its seventh year, the al-fresco yoga event was the biggest yet; bringing together and mixture of experiences, from seasoned practitioners to those who had never stepped on a yoga mat before.

Councillor Martin Petchey was among the visitors. He said: “Whitespace Studio put on a spectacular afternoon of fun. It was wonderful to see so many members of the Milton Keynes community come together in a colourful yoga practice to raise money for Willen Hospice.”

After the class, Whitespace Studio provided fun games, hula-hoops, space hoppers - and even taught people how to do a handstand at the summer picnic. Guests were also able to sample some tasty and healthy juices from Peel Juice Bar while soaking up the fun atmosphere.

Deborah Berryman, founder and director of Whitespace Yoga and Wellbeing Studio said: “We are deeply moved by the generosity of everyone who came out and helped us to raise so much money for Willen Hospice – a charity very close to our hearts. Our annual yoga fundraiser has become our favourite time of the year as it’s a chance for people to really let go and have fun. The festival theme made the event so colourful and extra fun. I’d like to thank everyone who got involved, dressed up in incredible outfits and had a go at the iconic Peace Pagoda.”

Whitespace Yoga and Wellbeing Studio is based in heart of Stony Stratford and offers a diverse range of classes in Yoga, Pilates and Meditation.