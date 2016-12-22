Festive fun for pupils and staff

Everyone loves Christmas and staff and students throughout Caroline Haslett Primary School are sure to enjoy their holidays after finishing the term with a series of seasonal events.

The foundation stage children performed a Nativity play for their parents, bringing the traditional story of Joseph, Mary and baby Jesus to the stage.

Caroline Haslett Primary School

Meanwhile, students in year 5 enthusiastically sang carols to the retired residents of Putman House, based in Shenley Lodge, winning applause for hitting all the right notes and wearing beaming smiles.

The fun session saw the youngsters donning festive hats for the occasion.

To recognise Advent, everyone attended an enlightening christingle assembly given by the school’s local vicar.

A christingle is a symbolic object used in the Advent services of many Christian denominations.

Christingle means ‘Christ Light’ and is used to celebrate Jesus Christ as the ‘Light of the World’.

Finally, the teaching staff thrilled youngsters when they donned costumes and got into character to perform their very own fabulous pantomime, Aladdin.

The colourful cast arrived on stage with some wonderful costumes.