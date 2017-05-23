Fifteen jobs created at new Milton Keynes branch of The Co-op

The Co-op will open its newest food store in Milton Keynes next week (Thursday, 1 June) following a £750,000 investment creating 15 jobs.

The new store – located in Bodmin Place - will bring a funding boost to local community groups through its Membership scheme – Members receive a 5% reward on the purchase of own-branded products and services, with a further 1% directly benefitting local good causes.

Local causes in the community initially set to benefit are: 2nd Shenley Brownies; MK Snap and the Mulberry Bear Day Nursery which is encouraging outdoor play by upgrading its exterior. The community groups benefitting will change every six months.

The new Co-op will offer an in-store bakery, Costa coffee and a focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas and essentials.

Paul Slade, area manager for the Co-op, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the community into their new Bodmin Place store - we are thrilled to have made such a significant investment in Milton Keynes – especially during its anniversary year. It is an exciting time for the whole team. The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum and our ambition is to establish the store as a local hub, a real asset for the community.

“We want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. We are also giving back to the community, a funding boost for causes locally which will leave a legacy from this 50th anniversary year. Our members can make a difference locally simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us, raising much needed funding for organisations in the area who contribute to improving local life.”

There will be offers and promotions in and around the new store to mark its launch.

And students in Milton Keynes holding the NUS extra card will receive a 10% discount off their groceries in Co-op food stores.

Further information about the benefits of Co-op membership and, its Local Community Fund is available by visiting http://www.coop.co.uk/membership/