Fifty years of sporting success in Milton Keynes to celebrated at gala dinner

There is now just under four weeks to go until the MK50 Sport Gala Dinner and nominations from sports clubs for some phenomenal ‘unsung heroes’ have been coming in.

But with voting ongoing, it’s not too late to put forward an unsung hero at your club.

If you know someone who deserves a pat on the back for all their efforts, you need to send your nominations - up to 250 wordslong - in as soon as possible.

Those nominated will enter a draw to be invited to attend the Gala Dinner as our special guests.

Sports Direct International is the event headline sponsor. This market leader decided to partner with the Gala Dinner as they believe that celebrating the last 50 years is the start of the next 50 years.

As such, they want to work with sports clubs, sportswomen and sportsmen to help them achieve even more.

Sports Direct International will use its presence in Milton Keynes to assist schools and community clubs to offer an even greater range of sporting opportunity.

As well as nominating unsung heroes, organisers are inviting sport clubs, associations and corporates to attend the Gala Dinner to share the memories of 50 years of sport, at the event on June 29.

More than 300 people have already signed up to attend - will you join them?

For tickets and table bookings please contact MK50sport@mkdonsset.com