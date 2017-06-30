Final line-up for this weekend’s summer party at intu Milton Keynes announced

intu Milton Keynes’ big summer party begins tomorrow and the shopping centre has revealed its full line up of entertainment for Saturday and Sunday.

Attractions will include a helter skelter, Hook-a-Duck, giant pirate ship, disco bouncy dome, Debenhams beauty lounge, popcorn and candy floss, games zone, face painter, rush hair styling, Karen Millen Styling and the taste of summer in Oak Court, including free cocktails.*

Roaming entertainment will include a basketball freestyler, balloon modeller, a stilt walker (Saturday) and Diablo (Sunday), and live music will feature both days.

Here’s your schedule:

Saturday

10:00 - Stage Opens

10:30 - Teniola Ramos

11:10 - Jamie Kieran

11:40 - Emma Pick

12:00 – MAC (beauty demonstration)

12:15 - Laura Geller

12:30 - Musical Interlude

12:45 - Bare Minerals (beauty demonstration)

13:00 - Urban Decay (beauty demonstration)

14:05 - Manny & The Coloured Sky

14:40 - Dale May

15:20 - Musical Interlude

15:45 - Robyn Wilson

16:15 - Musical Interlude

16:40 - Little Meerkat’s Big Panic

17:30 - Musical Interlude

On Sunday

11:00 - Too Faced (beauty demonstration)

11:15 – Givenchy (beauty demonstration)

11:30 - Bare Minerals (beauty demonstration)

11:45 – MAC (beauty demonstration)

12:05 - Stolen Serenade

12:40 - Harvey Rafferty

13:10 - Elsa: The Disney Singalong

14:00 - Hume

14:40 - DJ Neil E

15:35 - Manny & The Coloured Sky

15:45 - Musical Interlude

Kirsty McGiff, marketing manager at intu Milton Keynes said: “The intu summer party is nearly here and we’re so excited to finally be able to reveal everything to our customers. This is completely free for everyone to enjoy and the weekend promises to have a great atmosphere throughout the whole centre so please do come along.”

Visit www.intu.co.uk/MiltonKeynes for more details of what’s on and opening hours.