Final line-up for this weekend’s summer party at intu Milton Keynes announced

intu Milton Keynes’ big summer party begins tomorrow and the shopping centre has revealed its full line up of entertainment for Saturday and Sunday.
Attractions will include a helter skelter, Hook-a-Duck, giant pirate ship, disco bouncy dome, Debenhams beauty lounge, popcorn and candy floss, games zone, face painter, rush hair styling, Karen Millen Styling and the taste of summer in Oak Court, including free cocktails.*
Roaming entertainment will include a basketball freestyler, balloon modeller, a stilt walker (Saturday) and Diablo (Sunday), and live music will feature both days.
Here’s your schedule:
Saturday
10:00 - Stage Opens
10:30 - Teniola Ramos
11:10 - Jamie Kieran
11:40 - Emma Pick
12:00 – MAC (beauty demonstration)
12:15 - Laura Geller
12:30 - Musical Interlude
12:45 - Bare Minerals (beauty demonstration)
13:00 - Urban Decay (beauty demonstration)
14:05 - Manny & The Coloured Sky
14:40 - Dale May
15:20 - Musical Interlude
15:45 - Robyn Wilson
16:15 - Musical Interlude
16:40 - Little Meerkat’s Big Panic
17:30 - Musical Interlude
On Sunday
11:00 - Too Faced (beauty demonstration)
11:15 – Givenchy (beauty demonstration)
11:30 - Bare Minerals (beauty demonstration)
11:45 – MAC (beauty demonstration)
12:05 - Stolen Serenade
12:40 - Harvey Rafferty
13:10 - Elsa: The Disney Singalong
14:00 - Hume
14:40 - DJ Neil E
15:35 - Manny & The Coloured Sky
15:45 - Musical Interlude
Kirsty McGiff, marketing manager at intu Milton Keynes said: “The intu summer party is nearly here and we’re so excited to finally be able to reveal everything to our customers. This is completely free for everyone to enjoy and the weekend promises to have a great atmosphere throughout the whole centre so please do come along.”
Visit www.intu.co.uk/MiltonKeynes for more details of what’s on and opening hours.