Final plans published for 26,500 new homes to be built in Milton Keynes

The final draft of the plan that involves 26,500 new homes built in MK has been voted ready for consultation.

PlanMK proposes sites all over the borough to be developed between now and 2031.

The biggest development – comprising 3,000 homes –is proposed for the south east area, close to Wavendon on one side and the M1 on the other.

Some 1,900 new dwellings are also proposed for CMK and Campbell Park, while brownfield sites and “infill” opportunities on estates and elsewhere will notch up another 1,000 homes.

The majority of the new homes, more than 20,000 of them, are on sites that have already been granted permission. PlanMK also includes strategies for transport, employment and education. You can view the document on Milton Keynes Council’s website.