Final written warning for Milton Keynes police boss

The chief of police in Milton Keynes has received a final written warning for three cases of misconduct, the Citizen can reveal.

Superintendent Gez Chiariello breached standards of police behaviour by calling a taxi driver a “cocky t**t” during an off duty dispute, a hearing decided this week.

In separate incidents, he also breached force protocol and made “inappropriate” comments to a colleague.

Mr Chiariello, who is currently suspended from his job as MK area commander, also faces three more misconduct hearings later this year.

At least one involves an allegation of GROSS misconduct, which carries a punishment of instant dismissal.

The ‘t**t-gate’ incident happened last year, when Mr Chiariello got annoyed after a taxi pulled out at slow speed in front of his personal car at a busy CMK junction.

Cab driver Jas Singh Puni said the top cop wound down his window, hurled abuse, then pulled over outside the Jurys Inn hotel.

He claimed Mr Chiariello squared up to him, shoved his warrant card into his face and called him a “cocky t**t”.

He also called for the support of five more police officers, who arrived within minutes.

Though Mr Puni was never charged with an offence, Mr Chiariello reported him to Milton Keynes Council and gave evidence against him at a special regulatory committee hearing.

Councillors revoked the driver’s taxi licence.

“I lost my job and my livelihood,” said Mr Puni, who is now asking the council to reinstate his licence.

“The misconduct hearing was strange at first because it seemed Mr Chiariello was denying he had called me a cocky t**t. Then the chairman reminded him he had admitted it twice in interviews...”

Mr Chiariello is facing another hearing in five months’ time. This time the allegations concern gross misconduct, a much more serious matter.

Mr Chiaiello is up for an MK Inspiration Award for his contribution to city emergency services. It is still not clear whether he will be at the ceremony on June 10.

The ‘cocky t**t’ case was one of three misdemenours. The second was breaching force protocol and the third was ‘inappropriate’ conduct towards a colleague.

A spokesperson at Thames Valley Police said: “Three breaches of the Police (Conduct) Regulations 2012 were proven against Superintendent Gez Chiariello, following a misconduct meeting on Wednesday (26/4).

“One breach was in respect of ‘Authority, Respect and Courtesy,’ for which he received a final written warning and two breaches were in respect of ‘Duties and Responsibilities’, for which he received a written warning and management advice.

“The first breach relates to an inappropriate verbal response towards a member of the public, the second relates to a breach of force protocol and the third is in respect of inappropriate conduct towards a colleague.

“He has 10 working days to make an appeal against the sanctions issued at the misconduct meeting.

“As a further related internal investigation by Thames Valley Police’s Professional Standards Department is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further on alleged breaches of standards.

“These have been determined as meeting the threshold in respect of gross misconduct.

“As with all breaches of standards which are assessed as meeting the gross misconduct threshold, the matter will be taken to a public misconduct hearing.

“The facts will be heard by a panel, chaired by a legally qualified independent chairperson, who will determine if there is a case to answer for gross misconduct and, if there is found to be, the appropriate sanction will be applied.

“The misconduct hearing is due to take place in October. Supt Chiariello remains suspended from his role.”