Find out how much further you could go at Milton Keynes College’s event

On May 10, prospective learners are invited to take a look inside Milton Keynes College’s Chaffron Way Campus, as it showcases its courses, tutors and facilities.

Predominantly teaching Performing Arts, Engineering, Business and Media & Digital Technologies courses, the College’s Chaffron Way Campus boasts a multi-million pound television studio and production gallery, commercial day-care nursery and state-of-the-art engineering workshops.

The open event provides the perfect opportunity to find out more about Milton Keynes College’s full range of study programmes, including everything from make-up artistry and music, right through to computing and IT.

There will also be a chance to speak to tutors about apprenticeships opportunities available at the College, which is now a government approved top-quality apprenticeships training provider.

“Whether you are leaving school or are looking for a change of direction in your career path, we have a range of full-time, part-time, higher education and apprenticeship opportunitiesavailable to you”, explains Dr Julie Mills, Principal and CEO of Milton Keynes College.

“As one of the best general Further Education Colleges in the country, Milton Keynes College’s recorded achievement is higher than the national average.

“We look forward to welcoming many of our future 2017/18 learners to the College’s Chaffron Way Campus and to showcasing the high quality further education opportunities on offer.”

For further information visit www.mkcollege.ac.uk, email info@mkcollege.ac.uk or telephone 01908 684444