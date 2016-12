Fire crews from Bletchley, Great Holm, Broughton and Buckingham were called in to bring a house fire under control in Hengistbury Lane, Tattenhoe, this morning (Fri).

An aerial appliance and the Control Unit was also utilised. Firefighters used a main jet, two sets of breathing apparatus, one hosereel and a turntable ladder. Fire damaged 20 per cent of the ground floor, 40 per cent of the first floor and 80 per cent of the roof.