Fire crew in Milton Keynes donates clothes to homeless

Firefighters at Bletchley Fire Station have collected and donated warm clothing to help the homeless people in Milton Keynes.

The crew collected spare clothing from family and friends and donated it to the Salvation Army in Ramsons Avenue, Conniburrow.

Crew commander John Carson, said: “It’s been so cold recently that we wanted to do something to help local people who are living on the streets.

“We are really grateful to everyone who donated clothing to our collection.”

A spokesperson from The Salvation Army thanked the fire service and said: “Thank you for your generous donation to our service users - on cold nights, winter clothing could make a big difference.

“God bless.”