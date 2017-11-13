Fire crews called to flat fire in Milton Keynes

Firefighters were called to a fire in a flat on Mullion Place, on the Fishermead estate yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

Appliances and crews from Broughton, Great Holm, Bletchley, and Newport Pagnell attended, along with three officers.

Firefighters used one hose reel, six sets of breathing apparatus and a PPV (positive pressure ventilation) fan.

