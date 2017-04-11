Fire crews tackle blaze at The White Hart in Sherington

Fire spread to the ground floor of the pub and roof of a detached annex at The White Hart in Sherington last night, but prompt action by services prevented a disaster.

Crews from Newport Pagnell, Olney, Broughton, Great Holm and Winslow were called in to deal with the blaze. In total, 30 firefighters attended.

“The weight of response was such that it prevented a much worse incident,” said a spokesman for the fire service.

Three main jets, two hose reels, eight sets of breathing apparatus, a turntable ladder and a thermal imaging were used.