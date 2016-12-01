Fire in Milton Keynes delays trains to Bedford

A fire near the tracks at Woburn Sands has now brought all trains to a standstill between Bedford and Bletchley.

The blaze involved machinery and stripping liquid in a 50 metre by 10 metre single-storey commercial property used as workshop and offices, Newport Road, Woburn Sands.

Two appliances and crews from Broughton, one from Bletchley, one from Great Holm, one from Bedford and two officers attended.

Firefighters used a main jet, a hose reel, four sets of breathing apparatus and a turntable ladder.

The workshop was 70 per cent damaged by fire, smoke and heat, and the offices were 20 per cent damaged by fire, smoke and heat.