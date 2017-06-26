Fire risk causes traffic chaos in Milton Keynes

Emergency services cordoned off Grafton Street off Redmoor Roundabout on Saturday at around 10am.

Firefighters were called to a single-storey industrial unit on Dunsby Road, Redmoor, and cooled a heated acetylene cyclinder.

A 200-metre safety zone was set up around the area, causing traffic chaos in the late Saturday morning traffic.

One fire crew from Great Holm, Broughton, Newport Pagnell, Buckingham, the Incident Command Unit from Aylesbury and three officers (more than 20 people in total) attended.