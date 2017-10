Firefighters from Broughton, Newport Pagnell and Bletchley were called to deal with a wheel fire on the M1 this morning.

The rear wheel of a coach being towed was on fire, on the M1 northbound between junctions 13 (Woburn) and 14 (Milton Keynes).

The crews used a thermal imaging camera and escorted the towing vehicle and coach to Milton Keynes Coachway.