Firefighters called to help man stuck in pool table in Milton Keynes

Firefighters helped ‘release’ a man who had his finger stuck in a pool table.

The fire service was called around 8pm last night to Hollywood Bowl in the Xscape.

The man had managed to get his finger caught in a pool table pocket.

One appliance and crew from Broughton attended.

A spokesperson at Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “This incident illustrates the fact that modern-day fire and rescue services can be called out to a very wide variety of incidents, we don’t just put out fires.”