Firefighters carry out high-rise building fire exercise in Milton Keynes

More than 30 people, including wholetime and on-call firefighters from Bletchley, Broughton and Great Holm Fire Stations, took part in an exercise in Wolverton on Thursday evening.

Operation 5th Floor, at Trevithick Court in Lonsdale Drive, was staged to test their procedures for dealing with emergency incidents at high-rise buildings.

Crew Commander Danny Graham, who organised the exercise, said: “The scenario was a fire in a plant room on the top floor. This was an excellent opportunity to ensure that crews were well-rehearsed in dealing with this type of incident.

“This part of our work is very important to us and we would like to thank everyone who made it possible for us to stage the exercise here, and to local residents for their support.”